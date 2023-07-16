Intern doctors continue protest, police charge batons at Shahbagh

Several postgraduate intern doctors of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) were injured as police charged batons on them during their protest in city’s Shahbagh area, demanding increase of their monthly allowances.

Postgraduate Private Trainee Doctors’ Association former convener Dr Md Habibur Rahman Shohag said several doctors were injured when police charged batons in a sit-in programme at Shahbagh intersection on Sunday afternoon.

He said, “We went to Shahbagh intersection to stage peaceful movement. Police charged batons on us, leaving several doctors injured. We condemned the police action.”

Shohag said agitating doctors now took position on Elephant road and the movement would be continued until the demands are not met.

The doctors demanded a raise in their monthly allowance from Tk 20,000 to Tk 50,000.

Witnesses said, around 1 pm some of the protesters came out of the hospital and tried to block Shahbagh intersection but police stopped them.

Tension escalated between doctors and the police, resulting in a chaotic situation. During the protest, doctors tried to obstruct the road, leading to the Science Lab from Shahbagh.

Eyewitnesses said in response to the road blockade, police resorted to using batons to disperse the doctors.