PM Sheikh Hasina for improving quality education to maintain global standard

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked all concerned to work together to further improve quality education in matching global standard.

“The quality of education has improved a lot in the country. We want to keep pace with the world standard improving quality education further. It is our target and we have to work for attaining the goal,” she said, BSS reports.

The premier made the remarks while addressing as the chief guest a national council of principals of the colleges affiliated to the National University and scholarship distribution ceremony-2023 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

Briefly describing her government’s measures to ensure overall development of the education, she said they initiated every possible step to make generations worthy as they can cope with the ever-changing world in the age of science and technology.

“We have taken steps to make the education system multidimensional. We don’t want to lag behind. We have to maintain the similar pace of global education as our children are meritorious,” she said.

As part of the initiative of making education multidimensional, she said they have established universities in every district, four medical universities in four divisional headquarters, Islamic Arabic University, digital university, Aerospace and Aviation University and medical colleges alongside setting up science and technology universities.

The premier said her government has wanted to build the young generation as skilled workforce to meet its ever-growing demand at home and abroad ahead of the fourth industrial revolution.

“We have set up 39 high-tech parks, computer incubation training centres to create scope of getting education on nano-technology and artificial intelligence and others so that the generations after generations can make one step ahead,” she said

Sheikh Hasina asked the principals and teachers to make the student as worthy citizens of the independent Bangladesh.

“Educate the youths in such a way as they can build themselves as worthy citizens of independent Bangladesh,” she said.

She further said that today’s generation will be the leaders of tomorrow’s Bangladesh.

The premier asked the students to give more attention on study and be patriotic and discharge duty for the welfare of the country and its people.

She reiterated her commitment to make the fortune of Bangladeshi people as envisioned by the Father of the Nation by giving everyone an improved and worthy life through making Bangladesh a Smart Sonar Bangla free from hunger, poverty and any sort of exploitation by 2041.

“It is my word that I will continue my work to change the fate of the people of Bangladesh till my last breath,” she said.

The prime minister handed over scholarship among 10 insolvent meritorious and specially needed students.

A total of 12394 students—11,285 insolvent meritorious and 1109 specially needed students—have got scholarship worth about Taka 6, 19, 70,000.

At the same function, the prime minister also unveiled some development projects including ICT master plan under the National University and put a signature on the list of the development schemes.

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni spoke as the special guest at the programme with Vice-Chancellor of the National University Prof Dr Mashiur Rahman in the chair.

Two Principals, Abu Salek Mohammad Sourov from Selim Sonar Bangla College of Cumilla and Jubaida Ayesha Siddiqa of Rajshahi Government Women College spoke on behalf of the principals at the function.

Two scholarship recipients expressed their views as well.

A video documentary on the activities on the National University was also screed.