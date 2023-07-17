Two minor children drown in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : Two minor children drowned in a waterbody at Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district on Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 10.30am in Dalgaon village under the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Arif, 5, son of Zahirul, and Karima, 7, daughter of Najir Mia, both were residents of the village.

Quoting the deceased’s family members, Mantala Police camp in-charge Mujibur Rahman said Arif and Karima drowned while playing near the waterbody around 10:30 am.

Realizing their absence, the parents of both children started searching for them and found their bodies were floating in the waterbody.

A pall of gloom descended the area over the death of the two children, he added.