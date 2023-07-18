Unidentified woman found dead in Moulvibazar

Police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from a pond at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Tuesday morning.

According to police, local people spotted the woman, aged around 35, floating on the water of a pond in Baghajura area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Kulaura Police Station inspector Ratan Chandra Debnath said Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) team has been informed to find out the identity of the woman.