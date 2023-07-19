India women level ODI series with dominating win over Bangladesh

India comprehensively beat Bangladesh by 108 in the second ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

India posted 228 for eight in 50 overs, a target which proved too much for Bangladesh, who were bundled out for just 120 runs in 35.1 overs.

Fargana Hoque top-scored with 47 while Ritu Moni added 27 as Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Player-of-the-match Jemimah Rodrigues scored team-high 86 off 78 balls for India and then picked up four wickets for the visitors. Devika Vaidya bagged three wickets.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty elected to bowl first. The home side picked up three quick wickets to leave India at 68 for three at one stage.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah then added 73 runs for the fourth wicket and laid the platform for a big total.

Even though Harmanpreet retired hurt, Jemimah went on and scored her highest individual score in ODI cricket before being dismissed by left-arm spinner Nahid Akhter, who picked up two wickets for Bangladesh.

Harmanpreet later returned to bat and scored 52 off 88 deliveries while Harleen Deol added 25 runs as India added 39 runs in the last five overs of their innings.

The third and series-deciding game is scheduled for Saturday.