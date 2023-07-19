US, EU say that ‘Bangladesh doesn’t need caretaker govt’: Quader

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has claimed that the hopes and expectations of BNP leaders have not been fulfilled with the visits of the United States (US) and European Union (EU) delegations.

“The real fact was that the BNP leaders were eagerly waiting for the visits of US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya and the EU with great hopes and expectations. But, they came but left Bangladesh without meeting the BNP leaders. All the hopes and aspirations of BNP leaders have evaporated. They are not happy now. The US and EU said Bangladesh doesn’t need caretaker government. Rather, election will be held as per the constitution. BNP leaders are not happy anymore as their hopes have not been fulfilled. As they will have to take part in the election under Sheikh Hasina, they can’t tolerate it,” he claimed.

Quader made the claim while speaking at a brief rally prior to the Dhaka City North Awami League’s peace and development rally at Tejgaon Satrasta in the capital on Wednesday (July 19).

The AL general secretary told the party leaders and workers that the BNP launched attacks at different places as their mood was not good. They hurled abusive languages. “But, you don’t become hot-headed. They’re hot-headed. We want peace. As long as we remain silent, we will get our victory quickly. We shouldn’t become hot-headed. We’re in power. So, we must have to remain silent.”

