Ex-JaPa MP Manzur Rahman Biswas dies

Valiant freedom fighter and former Jatiya Party (JaPa) lawmaker from Pabna-4 constituency Manzur Rahman Biswas passed away on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment at Square Hospital in Dhaka. He was 74.

Biswas breathed his last around 6.30am, said relatives of the deceased.

Biswas also a founder of a private development outfit ‘New Era Foundation’ was elected a member of the parliament from Pabna-4 in 1988.

Family sources said Biswas had been suffering from various complications including diabetes for a long time. He was admitted to Square Hospital in few days ago when his physical condition was deteriorated.

He was buried at a local graveyard in his village home Mirkamari in Salimpur union under Ishwardi upazila in Pabna district after Asr prayer.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of veteran freedom fighter Manzur Rahman Biswas.