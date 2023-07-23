Hero Alam demands fresh election in Dhaka-17 seat

Ashraful Hossain Alam, better known as Hero Alam, has appealed to the Election Commission (EC) seeking cancellation of the results of Dhaka-17 constituency by-polls and demanding re-election in the constituency.

“There was vote rigging in the by-polls. I want re-election in the constituency,” he said to journalists after submitting a written application to the EC on.

“I have video footage. Children aged 12-13 years cast votes. Some were forced to vote in boat.”

Heri Alam said, “I took part in three elections under this government. I was attacked in the three elections, my agents were barred. So I’ll not take part in any election under this government.”

He contested as an independent candidate in the constituency on July 17 election and got 5,609 votes, while Awami League candidate Mohammad A Arafat bagged 28,816 votes.