Ayurvedic remedies for wounds, cuts to promote faster recovery

“Minor injuries like cuts, scrapes, and wounds are a necessary part of daily living. No matter how careful you are, you’re still going to get hurt occasionally. Some of the best at-home treatments for these small injuries are provided by Ayurveda. However, it is advised to seek medical attention right away in the event of a serious or significant injury,” says Dr Dimple Jangda, Ayurveda & gut health coach.

She further suggested some affective Ayurvedic remedies:

Turmeric: Turmeric soothes the pain, fastens healing, prevents infection and reduces the risk of formation of a scar. Curcumin, in turmeric, has anti- inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties that relieve inflammation and pain. The antibiotic action prevents bacterial infection of the wounds.

Coconut oil: Coconut oil stops the bleeding, speeds up the healing process and protects the wound from dirt and dust. Coconut oil has anti-microbial and anti-fungal properties that protect wounds from infection.

Neem: Neem has antiseptic and curative properties. It closes the wounds faster, protects them from infections, and reduces the pain and the chances of getting a scar.

Tea: Tea tree oil has antiseptic and antibacterial properties that kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria. It gives instant relief in case of minor injuries.