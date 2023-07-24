Four to be hanged for murder in Sylhet

A Syllhet court sentenced four people to death for killing a man in Gowainghat upazila in the district in 2001.

Sylhet Divisional Special Judge Abdullah Al Mamun handed down the punishment. The court also acquitted 11 others as allegations brought against them could not be proved.

The condemned convicts are–Abdur Rab, Abdur Rahman, Fazal Uddin and Rais Ali.

According to the case documents, the convicts stabbed one Tamzid Ali to death in 2001 over occupying a canal in Gowainghat upazila.

The plaintiff Piara Begum, wife of Tamzid, filed a case in this connection.

Police submitted chargesheet against 15 people.