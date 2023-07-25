Sisimpur’s Halum and Tisha together on International Tiger Day

International Tiger Day is being observed on July 29 every year. For this occasion, UNESCO Dhaka Office, IUCN, and The Asia Foundation have come together to support a special new campaign through Sisimpur, the popular children’s program produced by Sesame Workshop Bangladesh.

The campaign focuses on creating awareness among children about the importance of tigers, their safety concerns, and the need to preserve tigers in Bangladesh.

Titled “Shobar Priyo Bagh, Bagh ra Bhalo Thak’, the campaign features an educational and entertaining YouTube original video for children, where the popular Sisimpur character Halum will star alongside the superstar actress Nusrat Imroz Tisha. In the video, Tisha and Halum discuss important aspects related to tigers, including their importance in nature, safety concerns, and how it is everyone’s responsibility to take good care of them. The YouTube original video will be shared through Sisimpur’s YouTube channel and various other digital platforms on International Tiger Day.

In addition, a quiz competition series has also been organized for children on Sisimpur’s Facebook page. The quiz will feature engaging and insightful questions related to Sisimpur’s friend Halum and tigers in general.