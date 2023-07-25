Sylhet Swechchhasebak League president lands in jail

An Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Sylhet on Monday sent the city unit president of Swechchhasebak League Aftab Hossain Khan, also a councillor of ward number 7, to jail after rejecting his bail plea in a case.

Assistant public prosecutor in the Sylhet metropolitan magistrate court Zubayer Bakth said that Aftab Hossain had taken bail earlier in the case from the High Court.

On Monday, he appeared before the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Abdul Momen after submitting a prayer for regularising his bail.

The court rejected the prayer and ordered to send him to jail in the case, the assistant public prosecutor said.

Earlier on June 12, Sayeed Md Abdullah, a rival aspirant for ward number 7 of the Sylhet City Corporation elections held on June 21, filed the case with the Jalalabad police station against Aftab, who was also a candidate in the polls.

Abdullah complained in the case that some 25 armed people on 10 to 12 motorcycles led by Aftab Hossain Khan went in front of the gate at his home at Subidbazar in the city at about 6:00am on June 6.

The armed people pointed firearms towards his home and threatened to kill Abdullah and his family members.

Besides, they also threatened to set his home on fire, Abdullah alleged.

Abdullah also submitted a written complaint in this regard to the returning officer in the SCC elections, following which the Election Commission cancelled the candidature of Aftab Hossain Khan.

The newly elected SCC mayor and ward councillors, including Abdullah, already took the oath, but the charge of the corporation was supposed to be handed over to them in the first week of October, an SCC officer said.