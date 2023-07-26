Teachers decline education minister’s call, vow to continue movement

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday urged the agitating non-government secondary school teachers to go back to their classrooms from in front of the National Press Club.

Dipu Moni made the call while talking to newsmen after attending a programme at Eden Mohila College in the capital.

“You know that an anarchic situation is being created wherever the opposition parties are observing their programmes. Who will take responsibility if the safety of agitating teachers is affected due to the opposition programmes on Thursday? Will the leaders of agitating teachers take this responsibility? So, I request them to go back to classrooms by today (Wednesday),” she said.

However, the agitating teachers have rejected the call of education minister. At the same time, they announced to continue their movement until they receive an assurance from prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh Teachers Associatrion (BTA) general secretary Principal Sheikh Kawsar Ahmed said the teachers’ movement would continue until the government made announcement for nationalisation. “We’ll continue our movement until we receive a clear announcement for nationalisation or appointment from the prime minister,” he said.

Leaders of the teachers demanding the nationalisation of their services made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon in front of the National Press Club.

Teachers from secondary schools under the MPO system have been continuing their countrywide strike, demanding the nationalisation of their jobs, starting July 16.