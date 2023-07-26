Woman’s decomposed body recovered in Moulvibazar

Police recovered the decomposed body of an unidentified woman from Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased’s identities, aged around 35, could not be known immediately.

According to locals, they discovered the body in an abonded bathroom when they were searching for the source of a bad odour and informed police.

Kulaura Police Station inspector Ratan Chandra Debnath said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

“Police could not idnetify the woman as the body was halfly-melted but police are trying to find her details. Actual reason behind the death would be known after autopsy and legal steps would be taken in this regard,” the police official added.