1,000 women dance with Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Jawan’ song ‘Zinda Banda’

We’ve got some exciting news about Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan! The first song from the movie, titled ‘Zinda Banda’, is going to be an absolute spectacle. Brace yourselves because SRK is set to groove with not just a few, but over 1000 dancers – all women.

The song has been shot over an impressive span of 5 days and carries a jaw-dropping budget of ₹15 crore. Renowned choreographer Shobi has taken the reins of the dance moves, promising a massive celebration number like never before. The shoot took place in the vibrant city of Chennai, and the dancers were handpicked from various Indian cities, including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai, and more.

With Anirudh handling the composition and vocals, ‘Zinda Banda’ is all set to be a chart-topper that will get the whole nation grooving. Just imagine King Khan himself, dancing in sync with thousands of talented girls – it’s going to be an unforgettable visual treat!

The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. Alongside them, you’ll see Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureshi, Lehar Khan, and Sunil Grover, making it a true cinematic treat.

Directed by the talented Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is all set to hit the big screens on September 7.