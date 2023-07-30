AL’s Mohiuddin Bachchu wins Ctg-10 by-election

Ruling Awami League (AL) backed candidate Mohiuddin Bachchu has won the by-election to the Chittagong-10 constituency.

Mohiuddin Bachchu bagged 52,923 votes while his nearest rival Jatiya Party candidate Md Shamsul Alam got 1,572 votes, according to the unofficial results announced by returning officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman on Sunday.

The voters’ turnout was 11.70 percent.

Voting was held in the Chittagong-10 by-election from 8am till 4pm on Sunday through EVMs.

Six candidates contested in the Chattogram-10 constituency.

The seat comprising Double Mooring, Pahartali and Halishahar fell vacant following the death of MP Dr Afsarul Amin on June 2 this year.

Awami League-backed candidate Mohiuddin Bachhu contested with the symbol ‘boat’, Jatiya Party’s Md Samsul Alam with ‘plough’, Trinaomool BNP’s Dipak Kumar Palit with ‘golden fibre’, Bangladesh Sanskritik Muktijot’s Rashid Miah with stick, and independent candidates Md Arman Ali with balloon and Manjurul Islam Bhuiyan with rocket.