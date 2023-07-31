CEC Habibul Awal meets chief justice

A delegation of the Election Commission (EC), led by chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal meet chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique at Supreme Court around 2.30pm on Monday.

Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana, EC secretary Md Jahangir Alam, joint secretary Mahbubur Rahman Sarker were present but there was no official from Supreme Court administration in the meeting.

After the meeting CEC Habibul Awal said, “We took oath from Chief Justice and he is likely to go on retirement in September. We came here to greet him”.

The detailed about the meeting will be informed through the EC office, he said.