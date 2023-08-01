Remittance drops to $1.97 billion in July

Bangladesh received inward remittances of $1.97 billion in July, the first month of Fiscal year 2023-24, which saw a decline on year-on-year basis by 5.86 per cent.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the expatriates sent $2.19 billion remittance in June last month of FY23, saw a fall by 10.27 per cent in July.

Despite the fall in remittance inflow in July, the central bank officials described it as better than other months.

Md Sarwar Hossain, a spokesman of the BB, told UNB that the expatriates sent a higher volume of remittances in June thanks to Eid-ul-Azha.

Bangladeshi expatriates sent $21.61 billion in remittance in the last fiscal year FY23 (June-July). In the previous FY it was $21.03 billion.