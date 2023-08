Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price has increased this time after seeing reduction on several occasions.

Now, a 12kg LPG cylinder gas price has been fixed at Tk 1,140 increasing by Tk 141 at consumer level. Earlier, it was Tk 999.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the rate of LPG gas Wednesday afternoon.

The new price will come into effect from 6:00pm today.