KSA to allow over 127,000 Bangladeshis to perform hajj in 2024

The Saudi government will allow 127,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh to perform hajj in 2024.

Secretary to the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar said this during a meeting in the meeting room of the ministry Wednesday morning.

He said registration for the hajj in 2024 will begin on September 16, 2023.

Visa issuance will begin on 1 March 2024, and end on April 29, and flights will begin on May 9, he added.