New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday formed a new bench to dispose the rule that questioned the labour court order framing charges against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three others in a case filed over labour law violation.

An HC bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Fahmida Quader have been asked to dispose the rule within two weeks.

The High Court on July 23 issued a rule asking the state to explain why the labour court order that framed charges against Dr Yunus and three others of Grameen Telecom in the case should not be scrapped.

Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das issued the rule.

Sheikh Merina Sultana, chairman of the Third Labour Court of Dhaka, framed charges against Prof Yunus and others on June 6.

On June 21, Dr Yunus filed an application with the HC challenging the legality of the charge framing.

On September 9, 2021, SM Arifuzzaman, a labour inspector (general) of the Inspection for Factories and Establishments Department, filed the case with the court against the four.