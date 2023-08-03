Tips to maintain healthy liver and prevent infections

Monsoon brings respite from heat but can pose several health risks. Prolonged rains can increase spread of bacteria and viruses. Our liver health can also take a beating during this season and needs proper care.

Dr Ameet Mandot, HOD – Clinical lead Adult Hepatology and Liver transplant, Global Hospitals Parel, Mumbai shares important tips for liver health and prevention of diseases.

1. Vaccination: Get vaccinated against hepatitis A and B to reduce the risk of infection.

2. Avoid sharing personal items: Avoid sharing razors, toothbrushes, or any personal items that may come into contact with blood.

3 . Practice good hygiene: Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the bathroom and before eating to prevent the spread of infections.

4. Practice safe tattooing and piercing: Ensure proper sterilization of equipment and use licensed professionals for tattoos and piercings.

5. Limit alcohol consumption: Excessive alcohol intake can damage the liver. Moderation is key for those who choose to drink.

6. Maintain a healthy diet: Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Limit saturated fats and sugary foods.

7. Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight and reduces the risk of fatty liver disease.

8. Avoid sharing needles: Do not share needles or any drug paraphernalia.

9. Be cautious with medications: Follow prescribed medication doses and avoid using medications that may harm the liver without proper medical supervision.

10. Get regular health check-ups: Regular medical check-ups can help detect liver issues early and monitor liver health.

11. Practice safe food handling: Ensure food is cooked thoroughly and practice food safety to prevent foodborne infections.