Friday the 28 of july saw a tea reception hosted by the first BAME Chairman for Culture, Heritage and Libraries at the historic City of London Corporation, Councilman Munsur Ali.

Bangladeshi born, Ali is keen to ensure the Bangladeshi community is involved and included. In this iconic position. “Culture is one of the biggest income earners in the UK, from tourism to theatre, film to fashion!”

Said Ali. He is already planning on launching some exciting and groundbreaking programmes. The committee chaired by Munsur Ali is responsible for the City of London Corporation’s activities and services in the field of culture, heritage and visitors; including the development of relevant strategies and policies. This oversees various iconic heritage attractions from #towerbridge to the Guildhall Galleries (including the City of London Heritage Gallery, Guildhall Art Gallery, City of London Police Museum and London’s Roman Amphitheatre); Monument the Billingsgate Roman House and Baths. The Committee also has oversight of Keats House and the City’s Outdoor Arts Programme, and is responsible for the management of the City’s libraries and archives.

Attendees who attended included: Ahbab Hossain – Former Speaker, Unmesh Desai – GLA member, Zakir Khan – Canary Wharf Group, Raja Kaasheff & Rubayyat Jahan Zakir Khan – Singer, Cllr Parvez Ahmed – Former Mayor of Brent, Shahidul Alam Ratan – Bangladesh Cricket Coach, Cllr Nasim Ali – Former Mayor and Leader of Camden Council

Shahed Uddin – CEO Paytap, Misbah Jamal – Radio Presenter, Wazid Hassan Shelim BEM – Pride of Asia, Mei Sim – Deputy Lieutenant, Hormuz Ali, Munsur Ali’s journey so far: 2017

Councilman Munsur Ali, First elected member of Bangladeshi heritage in the historic City of London. Now the Chairman for Culture, Heritage and Libraries, Director of HQS Wellington – Wold War 2 Ship, Awarded Honourary fellow for culture by Queen Mary University

Civic Award by Tower Hamlets – Lit up Tower Bridge, Gave £25,000 last year to Sylhet fund

Gave £25,000 for Rohingya community, Shongram – first Bangla language film to release nationwide on the Liberation War.