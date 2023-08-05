PMO for increasing leather export to US$ 5bn within 3-4yrs

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to create an environment to increase the export of leather and leather goods to US$ 5 billion within the next 3-4 years from the existing US$ 1.7 billion.

The directive came from a meeting on the upgradation of the environmental compliance of tanneries in Savar, central effluent plant (CETP) and solid waste management to the standards of the Leather Working Group (LWG), BSS reports.

Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah presided over the meeting held at the PMO in the city.

Addressing the event, the Principal Secretary said the rectification and upgradation of CETP in Savar Tannery Estate are very essential.

“Now the country’s export earnings from leather and leather-goods are some US$ 1.7 billion. If we can create a proper environment, it won’t be a tough job to raise the export earnings from the sector to US$ 5 billion within the next 3-4 years,” he added.

Tofazzel Hossain hoped the export earnings from the leather sector would go up to US$ 5 billion by 2027 if a proper environment could be created.

“Here, both the public sector and private sector have an important role to play in creating this environment,” he said.

Noting that compliance is a crucial issue, he said it will have to be rectified and upgraded the country’s leather sector in line with international compliance.

High government officials, including the Industries Secretary, Housing and Public Works Secretary and the Chairman of Bangladesh Small Cottage and Industries (BSCIC), and representatives from tannery owners and leather goods manufacturers participated in the meeting.