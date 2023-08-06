Newly-elected MPs Sajjadul Hassan, Mohiuddin Bacchu sworn in

Newly-elected Members of Parliament (MPs) Sajjadul Hassan from Netrakona-4 and Md Mohiuddin Bacchu from Chattogram-10 took oath at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in Dhaka on Sunday (August 6).

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath to the newly-elected MPs, said a press release.

Parliament Secretariat Senior Secretary KM Abdus Salam conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

After taking the oath, the newly-elected lawmakers – Sajjadul Hassan and Mohiuddin Bacchu — signed the oath book according to the custom.

Jatiya Sangsad Whip Iqbalur Rahim and chairman of parliamentary standing committee on the Housing and Public Works Ministry Engr Mosharraf Hossain, among others, were present.