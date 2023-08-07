Four women, nat’l women’s football team to receive Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak

Four distinguished women and the Bangladesh women’s national football team will be awarded with the ‘Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak-2023’ for their outstanding contributions in their respective sectors.

Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has finalized the names.

The award recipients are -Advocate Sahara Khatun (Posthumous award) in politics, Anima Mukti Gomes in education, Nasima Jaman Bobi in Culture and sports, Dr Senjuti Saha in research and Bangladesh women’s national football team.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira informed this at a press briefing held at secretariat in the capital on Monday.

She said the award giving ceremony will be held at Osmani Memorial Hall in the capital at 10am on Tuesday (August 8) coinciding with the birth anniversary of Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will and the ceremony and will handed over the awards to the recipients.

State Minister Fazilatunnesa Indira also announced that the government has designated August 8 as the ‘Ka’ class national day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib—a source of patriotism, political foresight, courage, sacrifice, and inspiration.

Bangamata, also known by her nick name Renu, was born on August 8 in 1930 at Tungipara village in Gopalganj.

She braced martyrdom along with Bangabandhu and other family members in a brutal attack by some army personnel on August 15, 1975.