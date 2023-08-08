Dhaka airport’s 3rd terminal to open partially on Oct 7

The third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport will be partially inaugurated on October 7. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurated the opening of a part of the terminal.

Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, disclosed it at a press briefing on Tuesday.

“Though it was partially opened on October 7, passengers will be able to use the terminal at the end of 2024,” he said.

Mafidur Rahman said,”Eighty-two per cent works has been completed. Our target was to complete 90 per cent work before the sub opening. Hope that, the work will be completed according to our plan.”