Unpackaged soybean allowed for 6 more months

As traders are not fully prepared yet to market 100 percent of packaged soybean oil, the government will allow sale of loose soybean oil for six more months.

However, the sale of loose soybean oil in the market will be completely prohibited after the next six months, said Director General of the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate (NCRPD) AHM Shafiquzzaman.

The NCRPD organized an awareness meeting on prohibiting the marketing of loose soybean oil. The meeting was held at the head office of the directorate in the capital on Monday.

The businessmen said in the meeting that they agreed on banning the marketing of loose soybean oil but traders are not ready to market 100 percent packaged soybean now with the capacity they have. That is why they want more time to implement this initiative of the government.

Director General of NCRPD Shafiquzzaman said, “We want to stop the sale of loose soybean oil in the market by creating awareness in coordination with the stakeholders.”

He asked businesses to give a work plan of the companies within 7 days along with a detailed plan of achieving the capacity to marketing 100 percent packaged soybean oil.