Khaleda Zia admitted to Evercare hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare hospital in city’s Bashundhara area on Wednesday as she felt some complications.

As per advice of medical board, BNP chairperson was admitted to the hospital around 8:30pm, party sources said.

Earlier, Khaleda Zia was taken to the hospital as she was experiencing some fresh health complications.

After reaching the hospital, some tests of the BNP chief were conducted and her medical board advised hospitalisation on emergency basis for better treatment.

Khaleda Zia was previously admitted to the same hospital for treatment on June 13 and returned home on June 17.

Khaleda, a 77-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

On June 10, the BNP chief suffered a heart attack due to a 95% blockage in her left artery and a stent was installed the following day.

Doctors also found two more blocks in her blood vessels, but they could not remove them due to her health complications.

After getting conditional release, Khaleda Zia has been staying in her Gulshan residence Feroza since March, 2020.