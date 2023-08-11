Another female doctor dies of dengue

Another female physician died of dengue fever at a hospital in the capital on Friday morning.

Sharifa Binte Aziz, 27, of Dohar upazila in Dhaka, breathed her last at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) around 5:00am.

Sharifa completed her MBBS degree from Rangpur Medical College and Hospital and was studying FCPS at the DMCH.

Quoting Sharifa’s uncle director of the DMCH Brig. Nazmul Haque said that she was suffering from fever four days and undergoing treatment at Islami Bank Hospital. Later, Sharifa was shifted to the DMCH on Thursday as her condition deteriorated.