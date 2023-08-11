HSC exams of three boards deferred for ‘natural disaster’

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations under the Chittagong, Madrasa and Technical Education Boards have been deferred by 10 days due to water-logging for torrential rains and floods.

Now the examinations of those boards will begin on August 27, instead of August 17.

The decision was taken taking the unprecedented flooding and water-logging in the Chittagong division, said MA Khair, PRO of the Ministry of Education on Friday night, quoting Professor Tapan Kumar Sarker, Chief Coordinator of the Inter-Education Board Coordinating Committee.

Apart from these three boards, examination of eight other education boards will be held as per the previously announced schedule starting from August 17.