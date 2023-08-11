Maldivian Club Eagles reaches Sylhet

Maldivian outfit Club Eagles reached Sylhet this afternoon to play the AFC Cup play-off match against Abahani Limited.

The match will be held on August 16 at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet, BSS reported.

Earlier, in the morning, Maldivian Club Eagles reached the capital Dhaka to play the AFC Cup match.

The AFC Cup play-off match was originally slated on August 15, the day of National Mourning Day and death anniversary of Abahani Club founder Shaheed captain Sheikh Kamal. As India’s club Mohun Bagan also demanded to defer the match for one day as it was India’s Independence Day on the same day. In view of the demands of the two clubs of Bangladesh and India, the AFC postponed the match for one day.