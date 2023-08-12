BGB recovers Indian goods worth Tk 4cr in Sylhet border

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive recovered a huge amount of Indian sarees and cosmetics worth Tk 4.10 crore along the border in Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet district on Friday night.

However, no one was detained in this connection.

BGB-19 officials confirmed the matter in a press release on Saturday.

Based on secret information that a consignment of sarees and cosmetics would be smuggled to Bangladesh through border, a team of BGB conducted a drive in Sarighat area under the upazila along India border on Friday night, the press release said.

When the BGB men challenged a Bangladesh-bound truck, its driver fled from the scene leaving the vehicle after sensing the presence of the frontier force, it said.

Later, 3, 772 pieces of Indian sarees and 38, 514 cosmetic products were recovered from the truck.

The market price of the seized valuables is estimated at around Tk 4.10 crore, the release added.