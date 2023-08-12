Your demands won’t be accepted, do whatever you like to do: Quader tells BNP

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said none of the demands of BNP including restoration of caretaker government system, dissolution of parliament and Sheikh Hasina’s resignation will not be accepted. So, there is no scope to fulfill any of those demands.

“The next general elections will be held as per the constitution. If you (BNP) like, you can take part in the elections and if you don’t, you can do whatever you like to do,” he told a discussion held at AL’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Saturday (August 12).

Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (Swachip), an associate body of Awami League, organised the discussion marking the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day.

Obaidul Quader said, “Washington cannot interfere in any country of the world, but they interfere in our affairs whenever they like. They try to impose sanctions on us whenever there is slightest mistake. They impose visa restrictions on us. They try to dictate us.”

“Some 33 countries are holding national elections this year. But big powers don’t have headache over elections of any country except Bangladesh,” he said.

The AL general secretary said, “BNP can’t appreciate the country’s progress. BNP wants to use democratic advantage for their political purpose. Due to democracy the country is move forward and progressing fast.”

Quader said BNP is suffering from jealous seeing huge development activities in their surroundings. Participation of leaders and workers in BNP’s rallies is decreasing, he said.

The AL general secretary said if BNP continues its politics of vengeance, it will have to remain in the opposition forever.

Today the World Bank follows Bangladesh model of development and the entire world including International Monetary Fund (IMF) is lauding Bangladesh’s uplift, he said.

“Bangladesh’s progress amid Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war has surprised the world,” he added.

AL thinks BNP as its opponent, but BNP considers AL as its enemy, he said.

Obaidul Qader said Ziaur Rahman was the mastermind of August 15 carnage and his family members are the kingpins of assassination attempt on Bangabandhu daughter on August 21, 2004.

About the next parliamentary polls, the minister said BNP can understand about their future in the next polls. If elections are held now, 70 percent voters will cast their votes in favour of Sheikh Hasina, he said.

Referring to a survey conducted by International Republican Institute (IRI), AL general secretary said the USA conducted a survey in all 64 districts of Bangladesh and found incumbent government’s absolute popularity. BNP has gone mad seeing the government’s popularity, he said.

Swachip President Jamal Uddin Chowdhury presided over the discussion.