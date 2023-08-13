Dr Yunus files appeal against HC order

Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus has filed an appeal with a Chamber Judge challenging the High Court order that earlier rejected his petition against charge frame in a case filed over labour law violation.

Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun filed the application on Sunday morning on behalf of Dr Yunus.

The HC on August 8 rejected the petition filed challenging the charge frame against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three others in the case.

An HC bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Shahed Nuruddin pronounced the verdict rejecting the rule.

On July 23, the High Court issued a rule asking the state to explain why the labour court order that framed charges against Dr Yunus and three others of Grameen Telecom should not be scrapped. Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das issued the rule.

Sheikh Merina Sultana, chairman of the Third Labour Court of Dhaka, framed charges against Prof Yunus and others on June 6.

On June 21, Dr Yunus filed an application with the HC challenging the legality of the charge framing.

On September 9, 2021, SM Arifuzzaman, a labour inspector (general) of the Inspection for Factories and Establishments Department, filed the case with the court against the four.