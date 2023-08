Eighteen more people died of dengue in the country in the last 24 hours.

Till date, Bangladesh counted some 416 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease this year.

Besides, some 2,480 people were hospitalised with dengue infection in the same period of time.

The latest information on dengue was learnt from the data of Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.