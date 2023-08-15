Bangabandhu’s daughters pray for departed souls of their parents, relatives

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic house at Road No. 32, Dhanmondi in the capital has turned into Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana took part in a milad and offered munajat seeking divine blessings of their parents, siblings and relatives at that house.

They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls of their parents and relatives joining the milad mahfil arranged by Mohila Awami League in observance of the 48th death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day on Tuesday (August 15) afternoon.

Apart from the central leaders of Mohila Awami League, leaders and workers of different levels of the organisation took part in the milad mahfil. They took part in the munajat with Bangabandhu’s daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, and sought blessings of the almighty for the eternal peace of the departed souls of those who were brutally killed on August 15, 1975.

Earlier in the morning, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 48th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day.

They paid tributes to the Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in Dhaka at 6:30am.

Later, both the President and the Prime Minister placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu, also the great architect of Independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, there.

After laying the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.

From Dhanmondi, the premier later went to the Banani Graveyard where her mother Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 were laid to eternal rest.

She placed wreaths and spread flower petals on their graves.

Sheikh Hasina also offered fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of August 15.