President Shahabuddin, PM Sheikh Hasina pay tribute to Bangabandhu

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 48th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day.

The Head of the State paid glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 here at 6:30 am today.

Earlier, on his arrival there, the President was welcomed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at about 6:28 am.

Later, both the President and the Prime Minister placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu, also the great architect of Independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, there.

After laying the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented the state salute while the bugles played the last post.

Bangabandhu’s youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana, sister of the Prime Minister, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker, Chief Justice, cabinet members, senior Awami League leaders and chiefs of three services, among others, were present on the occasion.

Valiant Freedom Fighter and veteran politician President Shahabuddin offered Fateha and munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu as well as other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

Later, flanked by senior Awami League (AL) leaders and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, Sheikh Hasina, also AL President, placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

Speaker of the House, Chief Justice, cabinet members and chiefs of army, navy and air forces, among others, were present on the occasion.

From Dhanmondi, the premier later went to the Banani Graveyard where her mother Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 were laid to eternal rest.

She placed wreaths and spread flower petals on their graves.

Sheikh Hasina also offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of August 15.

The day is being observed across the country as National Mourning Day.

Bangabandhu, his spouse Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, his three sons- Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russel- and most of the family members of Bangabandhu and his three close relatives were assassinated in cold blood on the fateful night of August 15, 1975 by a group of disgruntled army men.

Two daughters of Bangabandhu — incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana — could escape the carnage as they stayed abroad at that time.