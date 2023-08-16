British-Bangladeshis urged to strengthen Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s hand in achieving Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla

International Relations Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina Professor Dr. Gowher Rizvi while speaking as the chief guest at

Bangladesh High Commission, London’s commemorative event on the

48 th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day 2023, said,

“Bangabandhu's assassination on August 15, 1975, was aimed to thwart

his vision of establishing a democratic, progressive, secular, and Bengali

nationalism-based Bangladesh and regress the country to its pre-

independence state.”

Dr. Rizvi, an internationally renowned historian and researcher, said,

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to reinstate

Bangabandhu's values for establishing a progressive, secular, and

democratic Bangladesh.” The adviser urged all to strengthen further the

Prime Minister’s hand in her effort to achieve Bangabandhu's dream of

Sonar Bangla”.

High Commissioner for Bangladesh to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem

delivered the welcome speech at the high-profile event, organised on

Tuesday in East London. Internationally renowned lawyer Sultana Kamal

was the special guest at the event. Eminent organiser of Bangladesh’s

War of Liberation in the UK Freedom Fighter Sultan Mahmud Sharif,

Valiant Freedom Fighter Lokman Hossain, Member of London Assembly

Unmes Desai, former BBC journalist and editor of London-based news

magazine ‘Asian Affairs’ Duncan Bartlett and British-Bangladeshi

community personality Noim Uddin Riaz spoke on the occasion.

Paying profound respect to Bangabandhu and all the martyrs of the 15

August 1975 carnage, High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem said,

”The premeditated brutal assassination of Bangabandhu to eliminate his

entire family and the secular and progressive values by a few

treacherous anti-liberation, anti-democracy and anti-secular forces is

also recorded as an incident of unprecedented barbarism in human

history and a gross violation of international humanitarian law as it

stands apart from political assassinations of other contemporary leaders

such as Abraham Lincoln, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King and

John F Kennedy.”

The High Commissioner said, “Fortunately, the two daughters of

Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister

Sheikh Rehana survived the assassination as they were abroad at that

time, and are carrying forward Bangabandhu’s legacy until this day”.

The High Commissioner noted that Bangabandhu’s maiden UK visit as

the President of the newly independent Bangladesh on 8 January 1972

laid the foundation of progressive, inclusive, democratic, and secular

Bangladesh-UK relations in 1972. She urged all British-Bangladeshi

youths to embrace the values of the 1971 War of Liberation and draw

inspiration from Bangabandhu’s unwavering commitment to Bengali

nationalism, democracy, freedom, inclusiveness, and secularism.

Describing the unmatched brutality of 15 August 1975 when the 10-year-

old innocent youngest son of Bangabandhu with no connection to

politics was mercilessly murdered, eminent lawyer Sultana Kamal said

that the carnage was the ultimate crime against humanity. The lawyer

cautioned all about the conspirators who still want to destroy the spirit of

the 1971 War of Liberation and derail Bangladesh from the ideals of

Bangabandhu.

British journalist Duncan Bartlett shares a similar sentiment, stating that

the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu and most of his family

members aimed at erasing his name from Bangladesh's history.

However, the conspiracy failed in two significant ways. Firstly,

Bangabandhu's values continue to inspire and guide individuals who

seek to uphold his legacy. Secondly, Bangladesh's remarkable

economic progress is a testament to the enduring spirit of Bangabandhu,

which serves as a driving force for the country. The Economist, a

publication I am currently affiliated with, has recognized Bangladesh as

an impressive economic performer.

During his speech, Freedom Fighter Sultan Mahmud Sharif urged

British-Bangladeshi to stay alert against any attempts to hinder

Bangladesh's ongoing progress under the leadership of Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina, who embodies the legacy of Bangabandhu and the spirit

of the 1971 War of Liberation.

At the event, the High Commissioner along with the guests and senior

officials of the London High Commission placed a floral wreath on

Bangabandhu’s portrait and unwrapped the cover of a Bangladesh High

Commission’s commemorative publication on the 48 th Martyrdom

Anniversary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

and National Mourning Day 2023. A documentary on Bangabandhu by

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also screened. Dedicating

to Bangabandhu and the martyrs of 15 August 1975, renowned vocalist

Munira Begum and Counsellor (political) at the Bangladesh High

Commission, London Dewan Mahmudul Haque recited poetry written by

celebrity poet Nirmalendu Goon.

The Day’s programme began with the lowering of the national flag at

half-mast at the High Commission followed by reading out of the

messages from the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State

Minister for Foreign Affairs. A Special munajat was also offered for the

salvation of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members

and others who were brutally assassinated on 15 August 1975.