Sayedee’s son among more than 5,000 sued

Police have filed two cases accusing more than 5,000 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and its associate organisations over the clashes with police and vandalising vehicles in the capital after the death of convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayedee.

Officer-in-charge of Shahbagh police station Nur Mohammad said sub-inspectors Jabbar and Salah Uddin Kader filed the two cases with Shahbagh and Paltan police stations respectively on Wednesday against more than 5,000 people, including 20 named persons.

He said four named suspects, including Sayedee’s youngest on Masud Sayedee, and over 5,000 unidentified people were accused in a case filed with Shahbagh Police Station for obstructing police in carrying out duty, assault on law enforcers, and vandalising vehicles.

Three other named accused in the case are — Jamaat’s Assistant Secretary General AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, Secretary General Saiful Islam, and former Islami Chhatra Shibir chief Safiqul Islam Masud.

Another case was filed with Paltan Police Station accusing 16 named people and 150 unnamed supporters of Jamaat and Shibir for attacking police and obstructing them to discharge the duties at Baitul Mukarram National mosque centering ‘ghayebana janaza’ for Sayedee.

Police on Tuesday arrested the 16 people from Baitul Mukarram mosque area in this connection, according to the case statement.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka court on Thursday sent the 16 people to jail in the case.

The Jamaat-Shibir supporters locked into clashes at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka following Sayedee’s death on Monday.

Sayedee, convicted in a war crimes case, was admitted to BSMMU on Monday evening and died there on Tuesday night. His body was released from BSMMU on early Wednesday.