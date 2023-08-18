E-passport service to be introduced in 80 missions: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Friday said the e-passport service will be introduced in 80 Bangladesh missions across the world soon.

“Currently, e-passports are being issued from 72 offices in 64 districts of the country. We have already installed e-gates at the airport,” he said while inaugurating the e-passport programme at the Bangladesh Embassy, Brussels, Belgium, BSS reports.

The minister said through the e-passport service in Belgium, the Bangladesh government introduced an e-passport programme in 31 foreign missions.

“We hope that we can start the e-visa programme soon under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In line with the promise of the Prime Minister in 2020, Bangladesh became the first country in South Asia to introduce e-passports,” he added.

On January 22, 2020, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the auspicious opening of the world’s most modern e-passport at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre. The minister mentioned, adding, “E-passport is the gift of Mujib Barsha to the people of Bangladesh.”

Chaired by Ambassador of Bangladesh in Belgium Mahbub Hasan Saleh, the programme was also addressed, among others, by Additional Secretary of Security Services Division Shahanara Khatun, Deputy Director of e-passport project and members of the Bangladesh community living in Belgium spoke on the occasion.

The Home Minister reached Belgium on August 17.

He also participated in a view-exchange meeting with Belgian Awami League leaders and workers.