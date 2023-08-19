AL forms probe committee over assault of reserved seat MP

A five-member probe committee has been formed to investigate the alleged assault of Hosne Ara, the member of parliament from the reserved seat for women in Jamalpur-Sherpur, by a local Awami League leader of Jamalpur.

The committee, headed by Jamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, vice president of Islampur upazila Awami League, was formed on Friday. The committee has been asked to submit its probe report within next seven working days.

Hosne Ara made the allegation of humiliation against Islampur Awami League Labour Affairs Secretary Anwarul Islam at a press conference held at her residence in Jamalpur’s Islampur upazila on Thursday.

The incident took place in the presence of State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan during a meeting at the Islampur Awami League office at around 9pm the same day.

The accused Awami League leader, Anwarul, and the state minister denied the allegations.