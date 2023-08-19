It’ll be unfortunate if India takes step against will of Bangladesh people: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said it will be very unfortunate if India takes any step against the will of the people of Bangladesh.

Talking to reporters on the grave premises of BNP founder late Ziaur Rahman on Saturday (August 19), he said their party hopes that India will respect the democratic aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.

“We definitely hope that India will respect the democratic aspirations of the people of Bangladesh and they’ll express their full support for an election under a truly impartial and non-partisan government in the country with the participation of all parties and with the goodwill of all,” he said.

As a reporter drew his attention to a report on India’s message to the US against its various steps to destabilise the Hasina government, Fakhrul said, “We also saw that report in the newspapers citing Deutsche Welle. If the report is true, it is very unfortunate.”

He alleged that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s goal to establish a one-party rule system is the root cause of all the present crises in Bangladesh.

The BNP leader alleged indescribable torture has been inflicted on the people of Bangladesh by the state over the last 15 years. “A state terrorism has been created in Bangladesh and it can be said that a total deep state has been created. Under such a situation, if this news is true, it is unexpected from a democratic country like India which always talks about upholding democracy.”

“We would never say like this, but we are forced to say if the news is true, then they (India) are interfering in the internal politics in Bangladesh,” Fakhrul said.

He said their party has confidence in the people of Bangladesh and in their strengths. “I think India will judge what the people of Bangladesh want. If they (India) take any steps against the desire of the people of Bangladesh, it will be very unfortunate and we think it won’t be good for the people of Bangladesh and also for the people of the region.”

The BNP leader categorically said there is no possibility that any fundamentalist party can come to power in Bangladesh. “No fundamentalist party has ever been able to come to power in the 52-year history of Bangladesh. Rather, their strength has waned.”

Earlier, Fakhrul together with the leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal placed a wreath at Zia’s grave paying homage to him, marking the 43rd founding anniversary of the BNP’s voluntary wing.

According to reports of Deutsche Welle and Anandabazar Patrika, India has conveyed to the US that the way various steps are being taken by the US to destabilize the Hasina government is not positive for the overall security of India as a neighboring country and South Asia as a whole.

The reports also said India is not happy with the current role of America centering the upcoming elections in Bangladesh and this message has also been conveyed to Washington.