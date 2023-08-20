Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13

A Dhaka court has set September 13 asking to appear BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in court in 11 case, including violence and sedition.

As the BNP chief did not appear in the court today due to her illness, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court Judge Faysal Bin Atiq fixed the new date.

Khaleda’s lawyer filed a petition seeking time in the morning.

Today was scheduled for a hearing to take the charge of one murder case, filed with Jatrabari, into cognisance, while scheduled for charge frame of 10 cases.

Of the 11 cases, 10 were filed in the first three months of 2015 over arson attacks, while the other one was filed with a Dhaka court on charge of making seditious comments on freedom fighters and martyrs of the Liberation War.