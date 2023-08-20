PM Sheikh Hasina wants Bangladesh to continue advance towards development

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government wanted Bangladesh to continue journey towards development and prosperity.

“Despite Bangladesh is having to face natural and man-made disasters like arson terrorism, we want country’s continued journey towards development,” she said while inaugurating the newly constructed 15-storey Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Bhaban and 13-storey Information Commission Bhaban.

Joining the programme virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here, she also laid the foundation stone of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) Complex.

The prime minister said Bangladesh is marching towards prosperity confronting all the odds as the country has been being run by a democratic government with a stable condition since 2009.

“I express my gratitude to the countrymen as they time and again voted for the boat and gave me chance to serve them,” she said.

She also said her government has turned the country into a Digital Bangladesh in accordance with their election manifesto of 2008 and is now working tirelessly to transform it into a Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

The eye-catching BTRC Bhaban was constructed on one acre of land and Information Commission Bhaban on 0.35 acre of land.

The premier said, “Whenever we take any development initiative, we find that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had given its foundation. Today’s Bangladesh is approaching towards development depending on the foundation built by Bangabandhu.”

She said she is feeling very happy as she has been able to work for the welfare of Bangladesh and its people following the footprints of the Father of the Nation.

The BTRC Bhaban, Information Commission Bhaban and BFDC complex were connected to the function.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar also spoke while Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin moderated the programme.

An audio-video documentary on the newly constructed BTRC and Information Commission bhabans and the BFDC Complex was screened on the occasion.