Govt mulls import of onion from anywhere in world: Agriculture Minister

In order to keep the price affordable, import permission (IP) of onions will be given from any country in the world apart from India, said Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque.

The minister made the statements while talking to reporters in his office at the secretariat on Monday.

The price of onion is increasing every day in the market of the country. Now, onion is being sold at 70 to 100 taka per Kg.

Considering the increase in the price of onions, the minister said, “We gave an IPO to import 13 lakh tons of onions, but only 3 lakh tons have arrived. Now India has imposed a 40 percent tariff to discourage their onion exports. Naturally, it will have negative impact on the market of onion.”