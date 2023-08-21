Woman, daughter killed in gas cylinder blast in Sylhet

A woman and her daughter were killed and four members of the same family were injured in a fire that broke out following a gas cylinder blast at Jaflong in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet early Monday.

The deceased were Jasmine Akter, 30, and her daughter Sumaiya Akter, 12.

The injured were Jesmin’s husband Yaqub Mia, mother-in-law and two children Zubair and Junaid.

KM Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gowainghat Police Station, said the fire broke out at the shop and house of Yaqub Mia at village Rasalpur around 12:30am following a gas cylinder blast, leaving his wife and daughter dead.

Locals rescued the injured to Jaintapur Upazila Health Complex first in critical condition. Later, they were shifted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The fire service with the help of locals brought the blaze under control after about two hours and recovered the bodies of the deceased.