Anti-ageing the ayurveda way

Life expectancy has increased by three decades since the mid-twentieth century. By 2030, one in five of the world population will be over 65 years old but longevity and old age are often accompanied by a variety of health challenges. Modern medicine has made a great deal of progress in aiding the ease of the ageing process but in order to lead a productive and natural health span, ayurveda has proven to play a very vital role in achieving anti-ageing and vitality.

Ayurveda, one of the world’s most authoritative holistic medicinal institutions offers very effective practices and therapies for healthy aging whilst focusing on holistic health involving physical, mental,emotional,and spiritual well- being. Specially designed and curated treatments at CGH Earth Wellness Experiences focus on prevention, building resilience and an anti-ageing regimen to maintain and enhance vitality.

What do anti-ageing experts say?

Dr. Jouhar, Ayurveda Doctor at CGH Earth Wellness Experiences said: Ayurveda with its origins in Ancient India,is often translated as the Science of Longevity. It works on the premise that the body is composed of three doshas or energies that need to be in synchronicity. What distinguishes Ayurveda from other medical disciplines is that it focuses on detoxifying, strengthening, and balancing the body and mind. Rasayana Chikitsa, at CGH Earth Ayurveda Centres is a holistic treatment for cleansing, rejuvenation and regeneration of all cells and tissues enhancing an individual’s energy. immunity, and intellect.

The Ayurveda describes the concept of anti-ageing as rasayana. It aims at maintaining excellent physical and mental health through a combination of a nourishing diet, herbal medicine, yoga, meditation, and spiritual practices. Rasayana Chikitsa, a two-week program at CGH Earth Ayurveda centres, involves a cleansing routine to eliminate toxins followed by rejuvenation treatments.Depending on the medical condition and Doshas, the Vaidya will determine the course of cleansing processes. Diet and nutrition are also integral to the treatment and aid with building overall immunity and strength.

Anti-ageing and the healing process:

People use yoga and meditation to complement the entire healing process. In the treatment, a highly effective meditation technique involves a special candlelight meditation performed in a group around a burning candle. Everyone gazes at the flame for several minutes, as long as possible, while praying together. This helps in gaining clarity, peace, and immense positivity. Another significant element of the CGH Earth Ayurvedic treatments is the practice of Satsang. It involves listening to or reading the scriptures, reflecting on them, absorbing their meaning. It also involves understanding, and discussing the meaning of certain words and integrating their values into one’s daily life. This adds the necessary uplifting edge to the whole recovery process by enhancing positive energy.

Rasayana Chikitsa, a very thoughtfully curated program is only available at CGH Earth Wellness Ayurveda centres in Kerala. Kalari Kovilakom, a 200-year-old palace, is where history meets natural tranquility. Kalari Rasayana spreads over 8 acres of coconut grove land. The stunning living spaces enhance the healing process with their nurturing and warm environment. They also adhere to discipline unobtrusively in a quiet manner.

So, delay the effects of ageing by committing to holistic health.