Driver, helper missing after Jagannathpur bridge collapse

Jagannathpur (Sunamganj) Correspondent : A truck driver and his helper were missing as a truck fell into the Katagang river after a bailey bridge collapsed in Jagannathpur upazila of Sunamganj on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, a truck left for Habiganj from Jagannathpur on Tuesday afternoon. While crossing Katagang river on the way, the baily bridge broke down and fell into the water. The truck driver and helper went missing. Police and fire service personnel were conducting a joint operation to rescue the missing persons.

Meanwhile, road communication from Jagannathpur to Habiganj has been severed due to the collapse of the bridge. Passenger and cargo vehicles are stuck in it.

Jagannathpur police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mizanur Rahman said, “We are currently conducting rescue operations in the river. Details will be given later.”