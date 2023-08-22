Osmani Medical intern doctors on strike protesting attack, 4 detained

The intern doctors of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital went on work abstention from Tuesday morning protesting the attack on them over death of a patient.

On Monday (August 21), the attendants of a patient vandalised hospital and treatment-related materials after the death of their patient while undergoing treatment. They also harassed on-duty doctors and nurses of the hospital.

Around 2am on Tuesday, ward master Rawshan Habib filed a case with Kotwali Police Station on behalf of the hospital.

Police, however, detained four persons over the incident.

Protesting the attack, the intern doctors on Monday night called the strike for an indefinite period.

According to the hospital sources, a patient named Shahabuddin died on Monday afternoon. Later, his relatives locked into altercation with the doctors and nurses, and at one stage, they attacked on them and vandalised the hospital.

Getting information, police members went to the scene and took the situation under their control. They detained four attackers from the scene and sent them to Kotwali Model Police Station.